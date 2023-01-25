iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Position Cut by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,306,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,388,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,248,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 90,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $66.96.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.