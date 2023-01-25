iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.14% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 242,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 95,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IGOV opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.14.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.