iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Acquired by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.7% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDV. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after buying an additional 318,955 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 96,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS:IDV opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

