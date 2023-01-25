iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.