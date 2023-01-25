iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14.

