iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

