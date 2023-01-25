iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,064,135 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.60.

