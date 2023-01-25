iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 352,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,295. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

