iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,004 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 9.3% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

