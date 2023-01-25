Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 24th (ABF, ACRL, APA, APTD, AR, BRBY, BSE, CHK, CTRA, CWR)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 24th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.30) price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,040 ($25.26) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 36 ($0.45). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,560 ($19.31) target price on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a sell rating.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 430 ($5.32) to GBX 560 ($6.93). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 145 ($1.80) to GBX 220 ($2.72). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Netcall (LON:NET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on the stock.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.57) to GBX 460 ($5.70). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

United States Steel (LON:x) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

