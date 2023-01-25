Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 24th (ABF, ACRL, APA, APTD, AR, BRBY, BSE, CHK, CTRA, CWR)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 24th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

APA (NASDAQ:APA)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.30) price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,040 ($25.26) to GBX 2,200 ($27.24). The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 36 ($0.45). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.62) target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,560 ($19.31) target price on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a sell rating.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 430 ($5.32) to GBX 560 ($6.93). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 145 ($1.80) to GBX 220 ($2.72). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Netcall (LON:NET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 130 ($1.61) target price on the stock.

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its top pick rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.24). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.57) to GBX 460 ($5.70). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

South32 (LON:S32) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

United States Steel (LON:x) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

