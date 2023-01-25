Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 25th (AGFMF, BSRUF, CIXX, CNI, FRFHF, GWLIF, IAFNF, IFCZF, IGIFF, MFC)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 25th:

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.75.

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 36 ($0.45).

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$180.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$181.00 to C$175.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$179.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$37.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$85.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$88.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$224.00 to C$231.00.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$76.00.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 200 ($2.48).

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$39.00.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.80.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$71.00.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 265 ($3.28) to GBX 240 ($2.97).

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.30 to C$3.75.

