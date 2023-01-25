Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 25th (AGFMF, BSRUF, CIXX, CNI, FRFHF, GWLIF, IAFNF, IFCZF, IGIFF, MFC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 25th:

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.75.

Get AGF Management Limited alerts:

Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 36 ($0.45).

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$180.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$181.00 to C$175.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$179.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$37.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$85.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$88.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$224.00 to C$231.00.

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$76.00.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$80.00.

National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 200 ($2.48).

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$39.00.

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.80.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$71.00.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 265 ($3.28) to GBX 240 ($2.97).

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.30 to C$3.75.

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.