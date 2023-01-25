Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 25th (AGFMF, BSRUF, CIXX, CNI, FRFHF, GWLIF, IAFNF, IFCZF, IGIFF, MFC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 25th:
AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.75.
Base Resources (OTCMKTS:BSRUF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 36 ($0.45).
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$180.00.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$181.00 to C$175.00.
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$180.00 to C$179.00.
Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00.
Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00.
Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$37.00.
iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$85.00.
iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$88.00.
Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$224.00 to C$231.00.
IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$45.00.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$27.00.
Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$76.00.
Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$80.00.
National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 200 ($2.48).
Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$39.00.
Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$0.75 to C$0.80.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$71.00.
South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 265 ($3.28) to GBX 240 ($2.97).
Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.30 to C$3.75.
