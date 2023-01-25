Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 25th (ABNB, ADS, AFX, AGYS, AIR, AIXA, ALB, ALO, AMED, AMZN)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, January 25th:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $130.00.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €103.00 ($111.96) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €156.00 ($169.57) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €167.00 ($181.52) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $83.00 to $95.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $100.00.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €160.00 ($173.91) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €33.00 ($35.87) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $305.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $461.00 to $497.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $362.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $298.00 to $305.00.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €35.00 ($38.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €37.00 ($40.22) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $120.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $118.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $441.00 to $458.00.

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €660.00 ($717.39) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €2.60 ($2.83) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $240.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £135 ($167.14) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $42.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €99.00 ($107.61) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $8.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $25.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $120.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $141.00.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €40.00 ($43.48) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $33.00.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $140.00.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €34.00 ($36.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €105.00 ($114.13) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $30.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $440.00 to $515.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $115.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $101.00 to $108.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $340.00 to $320.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $321.00 to $309.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $351.00.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €42.24 ($45.91) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €40.00 ($43.48) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $84.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $132.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $140.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $129.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $143.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 450 ($5.57) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 310 ($3.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 600 ($7.43) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $182.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $166.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $155.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $187.00 to $177.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $175.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $173.00 to $166.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $235.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $230.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €30.00 ($32.61) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €33.00 ($35.87) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €32.50 ($35.33) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($77.17) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $115.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $92.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $87.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $57.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was given a $145.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $130.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $128.00 to $145.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $133.00 to $119.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was given a $410.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,450 ($17.95) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €10.90 ($11.85) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $57.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $58.00.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.40 ($2.61) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €39.00 ($42.39) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($70.65) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $289.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $245.00 to $240.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $245.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $318.00 to $305.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $310.00 to $300.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $316.00 to $279.00.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($130.43) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $5.00.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €69.00 ($75.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $65.00.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $510.00 to $512.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $417.00 to $422.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $384.00 to $408.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $298.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $180.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $122.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $115.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $106.00.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $150.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $282.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $280.00 to $265.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $280.00 to $270.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $275.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $275.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $290.00 to $280.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $315.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $285.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $52.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $67.00 to $78.00.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$77.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $112.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $387.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €63.00 ($68.48) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $99.00 to $85.00.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €233.00 ($253.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $28.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €45.00 ($48.91) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €39.00 ($42.39) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $107.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $110.00.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €115.00 ($125.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $44.00 to $28.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $183.00 to $170.00.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €59.00 ($64.13) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $74.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $131.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $35.00.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $48.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $35.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $200.00 to $220.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $195.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to $220.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $215.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $190.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $175.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $205.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $189.00 to $203.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $159.00 to $165.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $180.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $33.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $215.00 to $218.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $213.00 to $222.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $191.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $245.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $237.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €38.60 ($41.96) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($255.43) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €150.00 ($163.04) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $40.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $49.00.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.75.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $200.00.

