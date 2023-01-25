Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January 25th (ABNB, ADS, AFX, AGYS, AIR, AIXA, ALB, ALO, AMED, AMZN)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter .

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $200.00.

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $49.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $40.00.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €150.00 ($163.04) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €235.00 ($255.43) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €38.60 ($41.96) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $90.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $210.00 to $237.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $245.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $191.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $213.00 to $222.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $215.00 to $218.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $33.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $180.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $159.00 to $165.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price boosted by Benchmark Co. from $189.00 to $203.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $205.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $175.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $165.00 to $190.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $215.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley to $220.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $195.00.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $200.00 to $220.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $35.00.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $48.00.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $35.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $131.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $120.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $74.00.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €59.00 ($64.13) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $183.00 to $170.00.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $44.00 to $28.00.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €115.00 ($125.00) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $110.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $107.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €39.00 ($42.39) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €45.00 ($48.91) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $28.00.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $10.00.

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) was given a €233.00 ($253.26) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $21.00.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $99.00 to $85.00.

Puma (ETR:PUM) was given a €63.00 ($68.48) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $387.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $112.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$77.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $67.00 to $78.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $52.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $285.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $315.00 price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $290.00 to $280.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $290.00 to $275.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $280.00 to $275.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $280.00 to $270.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $280.00 to $265.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $282.00.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $150.00.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $106.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $124.00 to $115.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $122.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $180.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $298.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $70.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $384.00 to $408.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $417.00 to $422.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $510.00 to $512.00.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $19.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $65.00.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €69.00 ($75.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $5.00.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €120.00 ($130.43) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $316.00 to $279.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $310.00 to $300.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $318.00 to $305.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $245.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $245.00 to $240.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $289.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $70.00 to $65.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($70.65) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €39.00 ($42.39) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.40 ($2.61) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $58.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $57.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €10.90 ($11.85) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,450 ($17.95) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was given a $410.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $133.00 to $119.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $128.00 to $145.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $130.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was given a $145.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $57.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $87.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $92.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $115.00.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($77.17) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €32.50 ($35.33) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €33.00 ($35.87) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $50.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €30.00 ($32.61) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $230.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $165.00 to $235.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $173.00 to $166.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $175.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $187.00 to $177.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $155.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $166.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $182.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 600 ($7.43) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 310 ($3.84) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 450 ($5.57) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $143.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $129.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $120.00 to $140.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $132.00.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $84.00.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) was given a €40.00 ($43.48) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €42.24 ($45.91) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $351.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $321.00 to $309.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $340.00 to $320.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $101.00 to $108.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $115.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $440.00 to $515.00.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its price target boosted by Cowen Inc from $25.00 to $30.00.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) was given a €105.00 ($114.13) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €34.00 ($36.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $130.00 to $140.00.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $33.00.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €40.00 ($43.48) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $141.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $120.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $25.00.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $8.00.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €99.00 ($107.61) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $42.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $2,430.00 to $2,550.00.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £135 ($167.14) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $240.00.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €2.60 ($2.83) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €660.00 ($717.39) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $441.00 to $458.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $121.00 to $118.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $135.00 to $120.00.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €37.00 ($40.22) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alstom (EPA:ALO) was given a €35.00 ($38.04) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $298.00 to $305.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $362.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $461.00 to $497.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $305.00.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €33.00 ($35.87) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €160.00 ($173.91) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $100.00.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $83.00 to $95.00.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €167.00 ($181.52) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €156.00 ($169.57) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

was given a €103.00 ($111.96) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $130.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $103.00 to $105.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

