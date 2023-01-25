Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Management Group

Alliance Wealth Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,050 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up about 1.6% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,506,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000.

Shares of PCY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 406,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,771. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

