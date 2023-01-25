Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $17.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.04. 1,474,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,457. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.18.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.26.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

