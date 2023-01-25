Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.7 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 158.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $71.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,621.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,153.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 139.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

