International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.22

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.22 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 164.25 ($2.03). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 162.38 ($2.01), with a volume of 15,145,812 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 180 ($2.23) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 150 ($1.86) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 145 ($1.80) to GBX 220 ($2.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 173.91 ($2.15).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 137.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.62.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.