InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IHG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.09) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.05) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,610.71.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.