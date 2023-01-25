InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IHG. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($55.09) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.05) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,610.71.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.41. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $71.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
- Pliant Therapeutics Gaps 34% Higher: More Upside To Come?
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.