InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,200

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.09) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,520 ($68.34) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($66.86) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,762.50 ($71.34).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

IHG stock traded down GBX 50 ($0.62) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,650 ($69.95). 542,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,097. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,174 ($51.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,728 ($70.92). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,959.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,788.59. The company has a market cap of £9.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,912.37.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

