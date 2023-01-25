Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY22 guidance to approx $3.60 EPS.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 0.4 %

IPAR stock opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Inter Parfums by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

