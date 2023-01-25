Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.