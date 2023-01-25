Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,861 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 24,702 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 46.2% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,386,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,658,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.