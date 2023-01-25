Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.54. 10,767,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,400,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.