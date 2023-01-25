Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $441,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,002.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MLAB traded down $6.39 on Wednesday, hitting $189.85. 79,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.95 and its 200 day moving average is $170.28. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $293.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.24. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLAB. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

