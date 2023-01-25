Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $1,356,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,757,531.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,697. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 1.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on AEHR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
