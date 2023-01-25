Insider Buying: Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Purchases 56 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell bought 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £125.44 ($155.31).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, December 28th, Paula Bell purchased 48 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £124.80 ($154.51).

On Thursday, November 24th, Paula Bell bought 44 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £124.96 ($154.71).

Spirent Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 223.60 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.23. Spirent Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.60) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.64). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 269.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Spirent Communications

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 280 ($3.47) in a report on Friday, January 20th.

(Get Rating)

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.