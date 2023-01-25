Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading 3.1% Higher

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.62. 2,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 21,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Innate Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Institutional Trading of Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 27.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 108,335 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of Innate Pharma by 366.8% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 142,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

