Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Trading 3.1% Higher

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.62. 2,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 21,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Innate Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Innate Pharma Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.
Innate Pharma Company Profile
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.
