Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading Up 51.7% This Week

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00009631 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $164.80 million and approximately $137.06 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00403055 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,621.94 or 0.28292195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00580162 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.