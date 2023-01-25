Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IFJPY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.67) to GBX 725 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 780 ($9.66) to GBX 770 ($9.53) in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Informa alerts:

Informa Trading Up 0.1 %

IFJPY stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. Informa has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.72.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.