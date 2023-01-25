Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.61

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and traded as high as $34.92. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 6,884 shares.
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
