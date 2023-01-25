IndiGG (INDI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $167,867.85

IndiGG (INDI) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $167,867.85 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

