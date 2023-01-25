Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 3,502 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

Shares of UBS opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

