Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 269 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $389.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.40.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,682,425 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $308.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 151.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $836.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.69 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

