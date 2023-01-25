Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 239 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,715,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,778,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $183.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average of $181.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.