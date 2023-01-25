Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 19,070 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,963,000 after buying an additional 8,234,559 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth approximately $93,819,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $78,705,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $69,969,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,320 over the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

