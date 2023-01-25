Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.18 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 169.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,767 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,252,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,233 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $38.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

