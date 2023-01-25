Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average of $116.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $162.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.11%.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

