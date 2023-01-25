Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 62.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2,511.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

