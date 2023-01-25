Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,920 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

