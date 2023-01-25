Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 46,352 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 751.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,352 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.