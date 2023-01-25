Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 12,073 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 65,118 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $279,356.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,723,303 shares in the company, valued at $41,712,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 270,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,493. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $33.03.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.