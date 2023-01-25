IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
IMCD Stock Performance
IMDZF opened at $152.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.72. IMCD has a 1 year low of $114.14 and a 1 year high of $212.50.
IMCD Company Profile
