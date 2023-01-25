iExec RLC Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $130.15 million and $12.33 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00007102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00049876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030661 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017899 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004395 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00215488 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002895 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.6317966 USD and is down -9.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $11,147,096.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

