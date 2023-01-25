ICON Market Cap Hits $209.15 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ICON has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $209.15 million and $38.80 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ICON Profile
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 945,385,895 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 945,347,900.3698173 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21858649 USD and is down -20.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $119,217,322.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.