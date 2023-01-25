HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.00

HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc (LON:HGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.89), with a volume of 176213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.20 ($0.89).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.95.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

