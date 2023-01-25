HUNT Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.89 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001320 BTC on major exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $61.89 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.61 or 0.00408691 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,641.27 or 0.28687093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00583221 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

