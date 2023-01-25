Hugo Boss (BOSS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS):

1/23/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €65.00 ($70.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/18/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €52.00 ($56.52) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

1/18/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($76.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/17/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €64.70 ($70.33) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/17/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €56.00 ($60.87) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/17/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €66.00 ($71.74) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/16/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €65.00 ($70.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/16/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €60.00 ($65.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/13/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($73.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($76.09) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/2/2023 – Hugo Boss was given a new €60.00 ($65.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/26/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €60.00 ($65.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/20/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €60.00 ($65.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/15/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €58.00 ($63.04) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded up €0.62 ($0.67) on Wednesday, hitting €60.00 ($65.22). 365,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.69. Hugo Boss AG has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($45.71) and a 52 week high of €59.12 ($64.26). The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

