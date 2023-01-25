Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HPP opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.