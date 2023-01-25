Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.32 million. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HLI traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,085. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,182 shares of company stock worth $2,104,658 in the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

