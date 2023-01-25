Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Hostess Brands worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,009,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,706,000.

Shares of TWNK opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

