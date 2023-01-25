Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.
Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 763,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $17.68.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
