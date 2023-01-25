Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 763,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.21. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $17.68.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,954,000 after buying an additional 1,092,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,779,000 after buying an additional 469,232 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 438.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 115,608 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,954,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.